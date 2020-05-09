Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 105,755 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,755 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $198,658,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after acquiring an additional 822,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,195,000 after acquiring an additional 496,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in AMETEK by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after acquiring an additional 369,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

