Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Director James Phillip Holloman Sells 1,582 Shares

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.52. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

