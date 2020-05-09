Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.32 and a 200-day moving average of $346.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

