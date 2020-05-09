Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,654 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 137.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,590,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.