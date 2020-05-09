Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,923 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

LB opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

