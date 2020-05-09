Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Carnival by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.28.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.