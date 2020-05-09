Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.