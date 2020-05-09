Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $944,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.90 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.