RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.61

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and traded as high as $44.70. RTC Group shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 10,275 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 2.76 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

RTC Group Company Profile (LON:RTC)

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

