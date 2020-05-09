Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.15

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $15.40. Safestay shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 116,216 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Safestay from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. The company has a market cap of $10.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.35.

In other news, insider Larry Glenn Lipman acquired 50,000 shares of Safestay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,496.71).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

