salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $758,050.00.

CRM opened at $175.90 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

