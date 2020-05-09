Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 83 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

