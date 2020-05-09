Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Concho Resources by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after buying an additional 243,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

