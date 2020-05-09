Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 40,679 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.61.

PEI stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

