Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 154.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.