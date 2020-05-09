Sandy Spring Bank Has $30,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,357,000 after buying an additional 547,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,099,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,469,000 after buying an additional 933,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after buying an additional 3,214,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,646,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,911,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,428,000 after buying an additional 1,026,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

