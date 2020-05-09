Sandy Spring Bank Has $41,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 50,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

