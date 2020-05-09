Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NYSE TT opened at $84.39 on Friday. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Trane will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.