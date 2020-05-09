Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

