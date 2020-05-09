Sandy Spring Bank Sells 10,625 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 518.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 959,827 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

