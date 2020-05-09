Sandy Spring Bank Sells 11,121 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 85.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 276,175 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,653,302.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,000,383 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,717 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRN stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

