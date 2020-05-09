Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

