Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.73 ($69.45).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €61.80 ($71.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06. Scout24 has a one year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a one year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

