SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.