SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 886.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.39 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

