SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 166.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $122.85 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $128.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.