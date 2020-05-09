SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,215 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.