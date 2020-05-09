SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after buying an additional 507,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,423,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

