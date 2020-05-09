Sigma Planning Corp Has $929,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 121,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.