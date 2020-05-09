Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

