SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,986,818 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services, and block chain solutions in the United States. The company offers mobile Web checkout gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.