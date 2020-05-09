Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $406.98

Shares of Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.98 and traded as high as $498.00. Solid State shares last traded at $485.00, with a volume of 18,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Solid State alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 406.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,220 ($6,866.61).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.