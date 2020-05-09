SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.