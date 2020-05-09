Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) Major Shareholder Mf Ventures, Llc Sells 16,467 Shares of Stock

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) major shareholder Mf Ventures, Llc sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $21,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Sphere 3D Corp has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

