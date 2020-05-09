State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Progressive stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.