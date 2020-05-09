State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,706,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $291.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.