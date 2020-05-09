State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.87 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

NOC stock opened at $327.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.37. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

