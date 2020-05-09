State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,906 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 109.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 671 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 63.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 54,974 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,543 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,963 shares of company stock worth $6,289,744. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

