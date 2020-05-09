State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

