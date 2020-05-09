State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

