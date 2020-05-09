State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

