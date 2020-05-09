State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,709 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Applied Materials by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.