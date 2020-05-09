State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.