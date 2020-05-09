State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,847,000 after purchasing an additional 678,856 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

