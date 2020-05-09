State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 33,836 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.