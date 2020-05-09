State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 600,000 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,016,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

ALLY stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

