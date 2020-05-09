State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

