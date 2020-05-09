State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

