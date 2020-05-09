State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,793,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.54. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

