State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

